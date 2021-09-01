Gold Royalty Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 6th (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Gold Royalty’s (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 6th. Gold Royalty had issued 18,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

GROY opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. Gold Royalty has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $7.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,198,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.