Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,954 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 15.99% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $33,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GCOR. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,714,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 140.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 36,577 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GCOR opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.86. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $52.70.

