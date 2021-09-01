Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its position in Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,280,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,162 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Good Works Acquisition worth $12,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Works Acquisition stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 359,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,327. Good Works Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

