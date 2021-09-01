Govi (GOVI) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Govi coin can currently be bought for $3.05 or 0.00006435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Govi has a total market capitalization of $26.36 million and $145,681.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Govi has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,640,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Govi Coin Trading

