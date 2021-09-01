Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €24.00 ($28.24) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grand City Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.68 ($29.04).

Shares of GYC stock opened at €23.22 ($27.32) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €22.93 and a 200 day moving average of €22.32. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

