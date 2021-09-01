Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Shares Up 1.6%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $0.97. 7,473,482 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 4,383,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative return on equity of 51.78% and a negative net margin of 354.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNQ. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Greenpro Capital in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greenpro Capital in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Greenpro Capital in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Greenpro Capital in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Greenpro Capital in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia.

