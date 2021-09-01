GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 104,362 shares.The stock last traded at $8.79 and had previously closed at $8.76.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GHG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $940.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth $658,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,366,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,143,000 after buying an additional 1,826,700 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth $995,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

