Gretchen Zech Sells 8,000 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $983,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $121.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.98.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

