Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture owned drybulk and liquid-bulk vessels. The drybulk business operates under the brand Island View Shipping includes handysize drybulk carriers and supramax drybulk carriers. The liquid-bulk business, operates under the brand Unicorn Shipping includes a fleet of Medium Range product tankers and small tankers. It operates primarily in London, Durban, Cape Town, Tokyo and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

GRIN stock opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $312.62 million, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.02. Grindrod Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.83 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Grindrod Shipping will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grindrod Shipping stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) by 353.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.67% of Grindrod Shipping worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grindrod Shipping (GRIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.