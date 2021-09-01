Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Short Interest Up 31.2% in August

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 588,200 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the July 29th total of 448,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUPV. TheStreet raised Grupo Supervielle from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 38,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 30,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,439,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 22,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Supervielle stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $2.61. 10,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,020. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.42. Grupo Supervielle has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

