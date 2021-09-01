GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Short Interest Down 34.0% in August

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 273,700 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the July 29th total of 414,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:GSAH remained flat at $$9.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 682,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,903. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54.

Get GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSAH. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.