GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 36,406 Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,777,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,950,000 after acquiring an additional 332,263 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,810,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,192,000 after acquiring an additional 281,998 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,070,000 after acquiring an additional 59,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,538,000 after acquiring an additional 47,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,267,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,017,000 after acquiring an additional 498,187 shares in the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

