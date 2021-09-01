GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 5,150 HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 379,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in HEICO by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 223,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,085,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in HEICO by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 153,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the period. CQS US LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 35.9% during the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 68,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 44,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $126.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 2.73. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $99.55 and a one year high of $148.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.28.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.48 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

HEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

