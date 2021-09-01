GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $662,000 Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,281 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $128,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

WERN opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.53%.

WERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.47.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

