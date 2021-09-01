GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $699,000 Stock Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 85.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,118 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of OneSpaWorld worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,026,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,178,000 after acquiring an additional 187,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,415,000 after buying an additional 196,361 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,907,000 after buying an additional 467,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,070,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,050,000 after buying an additional 114,896 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 91.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,668,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after buying an additional 795,068 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSW shares. TheStreet cut OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $949.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 469.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

