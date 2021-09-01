GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 32.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,606 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $18,345,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $14,558,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3,595.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 521,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after buying an additional 507,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $12,525,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

