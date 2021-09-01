GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 16,428 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,428 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 720.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,938 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 2,756.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after purchasing an additional 555,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 71.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,624,000 after buying an additional 505,460 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the first quarter worth $21,169,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the first quarter worth $17,799,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVLV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

NYSE RVLV opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.03. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 91,053 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $4,947,820.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $89,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,502,031 shares of company stock worth $95,046,825. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

