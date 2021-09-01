GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) and Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Head-To-Head Analysis

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) and Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GT Biopharma and Avid Bioservices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GT Biopharma N/A -16,368.50% -236.92% Avid Bioservices 11.69% 17.31% 6.87%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GT Biopharma and Avid Bioservices, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GT Biopharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Avid Bioservices 0 0 3 0 3.00

GT Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 184.96%. Avid Bioservices has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.51%. Given GT Biopharma’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe GT Biopharma is more favorable than Avid Bioservices.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GT Biopharma and Avid Bioservices’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GT Biopharma N/A N/A -$28.30 million ($6.45) -1.38 Avid Bioservices $95.87 million 15.45 $11.21 million $0.06 404.00

Avid Bioservices has higher revenue and earnings than GT Biopharma. GT Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avid Bioservices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of GT Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Avid Bioservices shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of GT Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Avid Bioservices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

GT Biopharma has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avid Bioservices has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avid Bioservices beats GT Biopharma on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells). Its product GTB-3550 is initially developed for the treatment of AML and MDS, and other CD33+ hematologic cancers. GT Biopharma has worldwide license agreement with the University of Minnesota to further develop and commercialize therapies using TriKE technology. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc. engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support. The company was founded on June 3, 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

