H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

HNNMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 1.39. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

