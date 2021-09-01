Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Hammerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Hammerson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.50.

Shares of HMSNF stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Hammerson has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $3.43.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

