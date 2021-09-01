Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $322.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to announce $322.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $315.90 million to $325.10 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $318.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

