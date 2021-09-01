Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 16,700 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 69.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

WRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial cut Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.76%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

