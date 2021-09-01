Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 3,000 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 949.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $98.11 on Wednesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $39.77 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.01 and a 200-day moving average of $105.87.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

