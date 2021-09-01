Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $157.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.62 and a beta of 0.98. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.73 and its 200-day moving average is $145.57.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. Research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 10,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $761,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,829 shares of company stock worth $2,509,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.