Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,600 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 106,831 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $1,445,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 184,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 20,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $53.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.65%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $245,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,164.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419 over the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNX. UBS Group upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

