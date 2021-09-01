Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,700 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 655.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TPX opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $46.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.81.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,277,038. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

