Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.20.

HE stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.74. 4,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average is $42.32. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.25.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

