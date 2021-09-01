Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Short Interest Update

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the July 29th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of HWBK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.02. 1,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,689. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $26.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,886.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 60.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

