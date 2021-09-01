Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hays in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hays’ FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Hays alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hays stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. Hays has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.