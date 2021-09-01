HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

MESO has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.13.

MESO stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Mesoblast has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $19.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%. Research analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mesoblast by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mesoblast by 170,800.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares during the period. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

