Head-To-Head Analysis: MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) vs. Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and Popular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MainStreet Bancshares 35.35% 17.45% 1.51% Popular 30.89% 13.99% 1.21%

MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Popular has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.7% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Popular shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Popular shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and Popular’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MainStreet Bancshares $69.57 million 2.53 $15.72 million $1.85 12.62 Popular $2.60 billion 2.35 $506.62 million $5.87 12.94

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than MainStreet Bancshares. MainStreet Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Popular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MainStreet Bancshares and Popular, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MainStreet Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Popular 0 0 3 0 3.00

MainStreet Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.35%. Popular has a consensus target price of $76.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.07%. Given MainStreet Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MainStreet Bancshares is more favorable than Popular.

Summary

Popular beats MainStreet Bancshares on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About Popular

Popular, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services. The Popular U.S. segment represents operations of the retail branch network in the U.S. mainland under the name of Popular. The company was founded on October 5, 1893 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

