Head-To-Head Analysis: Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) versus Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) and Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Carter Bankshares and Shinhan Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Shinhan Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Carter Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $14.63, indicating a potential upside of 19.98%. Given Carter Bankshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than Shinhan Financial Group.

Risk and Volatility

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.1% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Shinhan Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Shinhan Financial Group 18.54% 8.94% 0.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Shinhan Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $167.52 million 1.93 -$45.86 million N/A N/A Shinhan Financial Group $15.76 billion 1.09 $2.73 billion $5.64 5.90

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Carter Bankshares.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

