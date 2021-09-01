Head to Head Comparison: Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) & Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN)

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) and Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dacotah Banks has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Dacotah Banks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp $301.29 million 3.08 $37.47 million $1.05 23.43 Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Byline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Byline Bancorp and Dacotah Banks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byline Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Byline Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.57%. Given Byline Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Byline Bancorp is more favorable than Dacotah Banks.

Profitability

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Dacotah Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp 23.85% 10.13% 1.23% Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Dacotah Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Byline Bancorp pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Byline Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.8% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Dacotah Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Byline Bancorp beats Dacotah Banks on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas. The company was founded on December 29, 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Dacotah Banks

Dacotah Banks, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking services. It also offers real estate lending, including in-house loan servicing; and trust and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, SD.

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.