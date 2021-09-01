Head to Head Comparison: Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) and Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO)

Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) and Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Dais alerts:

Dais has a beta of -0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galileo Acquisition has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dais and Galileo Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dais 0 0 0 0 N/A Galileo Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Galileo Acquisition has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.44%. Given Galileo Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Galileo Acquisition is more favorable than Dais.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.0% of Galileo Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Dais shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dais and Galileo Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dais N/A N/A N/A Galileo Acquisition N/A -3,653.35% -9.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dais and Galileo Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dais $910,000.00 0.09 -$4.05 million N/A N/A Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A

Galileo Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dais.

Summary

Galileo Acquisition beats Dais on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dais Company Profile

Dais Corp. engages in the provision of nano-structure polymer technology. The company focuses on the development and distribution of nanotechnology-based applications for heating and cooling. It offers NanoClear for water cleaning system, NanoAir for ventilation and other purposes, and NanoCap for energy storage in a battery form. The company was founded by Scott Gustave Ehrenberg on April 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Odessa, FL.

Galileo Acquisition Company Profile

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors. Galileo Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Dais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.