Head-To-Head Survey: FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) and Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) and Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FOMO and Capital Southwest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOMO $90,000.00 82.82 -$1.64 million N/A N/A Capital Southwest $68.06 million 8.89 $50.88 million $1.66 16.41

Capital Southwest has higher revenue and earnings than FOMO.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FOMO and Capital Southwest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital Southwest 0 1 3 0 2.75

Capital Southwest has a consensus price target of $23.75, suggesting a potential downside of 12.81%. Given Capital Southwest’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capital Southwest is more favorable than FOMO.

Profitability

This table compares FOMO and Capital Southwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOMO N/A -2,612.42% -210.45% Capital Southwest 79.95% 10.40% 4.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.1% of Capital Southwest shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Capital Southwest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

FOMO has a beta of 7.95, suggesting that its share price is 695% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Southwest has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capital Southwest beats FOMO on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FOMO Company Profile

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961. We are not a private equity firm or a venture capital firm or a fund. Capital Southwest is a business development company with a refreshingly different investment mindset.

