Helix Hits Market Capitalization of $124,380.32 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Helix has a total market cap of $124,380.32 and approximately $1.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helix coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Helix has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00019336 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001547 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 35,175,767 coins and its circulating supply is 35,049,932 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.