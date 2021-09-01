HelloGold One Day Volume Reaches $922.00 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. HelloGold has a market cap of $366,265.00 and $922.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HelloGold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HelloGold has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00060818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.71 or 0.00131053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.72 or 0.00842788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00049591 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HGT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

HelloGold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

