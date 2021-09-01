HEROcoin (PLAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.06 Million

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $30,361.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00057382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.00862051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00047215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00103678 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

