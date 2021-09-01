Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) PT Raised to $120.00

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HIBB. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $95.69 on Monday. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $100.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.25. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,058. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

