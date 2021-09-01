High Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 2.2% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. PFG Advisors grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,933,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,216,322. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The company has a market cap of $127.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.77.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

