High Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $409,000 Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,919 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Novartis by 4,088.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after buying an additional 196,839 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its position in shares of Novartis by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $92.39. 2,892,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,950. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $206.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.18 and a 200 day moving average of $89.43.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.