High Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 7,277 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,277 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,440. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $283.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.38 and its 200-day moving average is $247.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.25.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

