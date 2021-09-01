Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 113.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $48.98. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

