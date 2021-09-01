Hire Technologies (OTCMKTS:HIRRF) Stock Price Down 19.4%

Hire Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIRRF) shares dropped 19.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 17,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 509% from the average daily volume of 2,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.31.

Hire Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides human resources services in Canada. The company offers full-time, part-time, and temporary staffing solutions in light-industrial, waste management, and health care sectors. It also provides on-occurrence permanent placement and recurring contract placement services; market intelligence, insight into technology trends, salary surveys, and broader career counselling services; executive search services to construction and real estate industries; and HR consulting services.

