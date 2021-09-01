HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Trading Up 1.6%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF)’s stock price was up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 3,014,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,960,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

