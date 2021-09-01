Hong Kong Television Network Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.18

Hong Kong Television Network Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share by the technology company on Monday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Hong Kong Television Network stock opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. Hong Kong Television Network has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $41.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.00.

Hong Kong Television Network Company Profile

Hong Kong Technology Venture Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of multimedia production and contents distribution and other multimedia related activities. It also operates an e-shopping mall that provides entertainment, online shopping, and delivery services. The company was founded by Chi Kin Cheun and Wai Kay Wong on May 19, 1992 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

