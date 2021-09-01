Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.09. 83,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,891. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWNK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.40.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hostess Brands stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Hostess Brands worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

