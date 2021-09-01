Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hubbell by 542.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,317 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,797,000 after acquiring an additional 353,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hubbell by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,979,000 after acquiring an additional 239,537 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,708,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,255,000 after acquiring an additional 225,077 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,481,000 after acquiring an additional 140,302 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

NYSE HUBB opened at $206.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.69. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $131.09 and a 1-year high of $209.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.