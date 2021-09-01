Hudbay Minerals Inc. to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

TSE HBM opened at C$7.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$5.11 and a 52 week high of C$11.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.81. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95.

HBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.08.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

