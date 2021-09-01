Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.480-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.940-$2.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPP. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.28.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $27.04. 38,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,832. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -669.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.